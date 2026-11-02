President Lee Jae Myung, right, and presidential chief of staff Lim Kwang-hyun salute the national flag during a meeting with senior presidential aides at the Blue House on Oct. 22. Joint Press Corps

A columnist argues that President Lee Jae Myung's reliance on former lawyers and Seongnam associates risks concentrating power and undermining merit-based appointments.

Koh Hyun-kohn

The author is the chief editorial writer at the JoongAng Ilbo.







At a gathering last spring, I met someone considered close to President Lee Jae Myung, who was then chairman of the Democratic Party (DP). With the party favored to win the presidential election, he appeared to be recruiting talent for the incoming administration. Someone recommended a professor, but he objected, saying the candidate was “too pro-Moon,” referring to former President Moon Jae-in.

Even before taking office, the administration was dividing progressives into insiders and outsiders. Despite lofty rhetoric about reform, the ruling party’s internal conflicts ultimately come down to competition for positions.

Excluding conservatives, roughly half the country, and eliminating Moon loyalists from the progressive camp leaves only a quarter of the political spectrum. The Park Geun-hye administration similarly excluded progressives and conservatives associated with former President Lee Myung-bak.

President Lee Jae Myung’s administration has faced criticism for its narrow recruitment pool. His former defense lawyers, classmates from the Judicial Research & Training Institute’s 18th class and associates from Seongnam, Gyeonggi, dominate his appointment pool. How does this differ from former President Yoon Suk Yeol’s reliance on Seoul National University law graduates, prosecutors and people connected to his wife, Kim Keon Hee?

These figures are spread throughout the Blue House, ministries and public institutions, including leadership positions at the Anti-Corruption & Civil Rights Commission, National Education Commission, Financial Supervisory Service and Korea Deposit Insurance Corporation.

Government Legislation Minister Cho Won-cheol, who defended Lee Jae Myung in the Daejang-dong case, sparked controversy during last year’s parliamentary audit by suggesting that he believed that Lee Jae Myung was innocent of every charge. DP lawmaker Park Kyoon-taek, mentioned as a potential justice minister, also previously defended Lee Jae Myung in the Baekhyeon-dong and Seongnam FC cases.

A narrow recruitment pool encourages concentration of power. Presidential chief of staff Lim Kwang-hyun entered the National Assembly through the DP’s proportional representation list under Lee Jae Myung and became his administration’s first National Tax Service commissioner.

Lim’s brother-in-law, attorney Lee Seung-yeop, participated in Lee Jae Myung’s defense in the Daejang-dong and election law cases. He was reportedly considered for a presidential appointment to the Constitutional Court.

Lim’s wife, Lee Kyung-eun, is consul general in Houston. She previously worked in government public relations, welfare administration and human rights organizations but lacks diplomatic experience. Having family members simultaneously occupy senior government positions is unusual, regardless of their qualifications.

Political patronage is particularly evident in diplomatic appointments. Ambassador to the United Nations Cha Ji-hoon previously served as Seongnam’s legal adviser and defended Lee Jae Myung in an election law case. Despite having no diplomatic background, he was appointed to a position requiring extensive international expertise.

Ambassador to the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) Baek Tae-ung helped establish a socialist workers’ league, which advocated socialist revolution. Sentenced to 15 years in prison in 1992, he received a special pardon under President Kim Dae-jung in 1999. An OECD ambassador must negotiate economic cooperation with member countries, a demanding responsibility without economic expertise.

The Seongnam network extends further. A city of 900,000 people seems disproportionately represented in national appointments.

Kim Hyun-ji, the Blue House’s first personal secretary to the president, is central to this network. Korea District Heating President Ha Dong-keun, a Seongnam civic activist who officiated Kim Hyun-ji’s wedding, reportedly ranked last in both document screening and interviews, according to parliamentary audit findings.

Nam Kwang-woo, the president of the Korea Environmental Industry & Technology Institute, previously led a Seongnam civic organization. The opposition People Power Party says that he ranked third in document screening and second in interviews.

Construction Workers Mutual Aid Association Chairman Jang Geon formerly co-chaired a Seongnam civic group on which Lee Jae Myung served as executive chairman and Kim Hyun-ji as secretary-general. The appointment of a tax accountant from a firm partly financed by Kim Hyun-ji’s husband as a nonstanding member of the tax tribunal has also drawn criticism.

Patronage allegations extend to cultural institutions. The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism canceled an open recruitment process and selected comedian Seo Seung-man, who operated a pro-Lee Jae Myung YouTube channel, to lead the National Jeongdong Theater of Korea. Hwang Kyo-ik, previously withdrawn from consideration for a tourism appointment amid controversy, now heads the Korea Culture & Tourism Institute.

Lee Jae Myung promised to serve all citizens, but appointments disregarding competence, expertise and fair procedures undermine that pledge. After his approval ratings fell in September, he vowed to restore his standing with the people. Such words ring hollow without meaningful change.

This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.



