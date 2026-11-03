Lee Jae Myung, then the Democratic Party's presidential candidate, checks his smartphone after a meeting in Jongno District, central Seoul, on May 1, 2025. JOINT PRESS CORPS





Ko Jung-ae

The author is the editor-in-chief at the JoongAng Sunday.





President Lee Jae Myung has accomplished something remarkable: drawing criticism from conservative and progressive media alike over his relentless use of social media. Nobody can reasonably demand that Lee abandon a platform he regards as his lifeline and breathing space. But calls for restraint are justified.

The criticism is straightforward. By responding personally to controversies and attacks, Lee prolongs social conflict while the Blue House and government ministries hesitate to act independently, waiting instead for signals from the president. Worse, when Lee evades responsibility, confusion deepens. Asked about leveraged exchange-traded funds tracking individual stocks, he remarked that someone must have made the decision. Regarding a nationwide farmland survey, he said it was the minister's recommendation.

There is another, less discussed problem: the credibility of presidential words.

Lee's recent statements frequently conflict with his earlier positions. He recently suggested that foreign workers contribute little to Korea's economy because they remit all their earnings overseas, provoking criticism over his sensitivity to human rights. Yet in March, meeting a Filipino worker he had represented as a lawyer years earlier, Lee declared that everyone possesses equal rights and freedoms regardless of where or when they work. Can universal rights change with circumstances?

Lee also accused progressive critics of his multicultural remarks of hypocrisy, saying they imposed standards on others that they themselves failed to uphold. Yet at Cabinet meetings, he encouraged debate, declaring that good friends offer uncomfortable criticism. What distinguishes legitimate criticism from unwelcome attacks?

Some responses have been factually questionable or strained. His assertion that foreign workers remit all their wages is inaccurate. When criticized over the Serious Crime Investigation Agency's attendance at Cabinet meetings, he recast the objection as a demand that he abandon supervisory authority.

His response to criticism of frequent overseas trips was equally troubling. Lee invoked a traditional saying that those with pig's eyes see only pigs, while those with Buddha's eyes see Buddha.

When controversy followed, he explained that he was quoting a centuries-old exchange between Joseon (1392-1910) founder Yi Seong-gye, who became King Taejo (r. 1392-98), and the Buddhist monk Master Muhak. He complained that expressing the same saying in Korean rather than classical Chinese somehow made it sound less dignified.

But the issue was never language. What might have passed as friendly banter between old companions six centuries ago generally carries an insulting implication today. Lee surely understands that distinction. Nevertheless, he portrayed the controversy as an issue between Chinese characters and Korean.

Such contradictions make it difficult to trust that today's presidential pronouncements will remain valid tomorrow. Richard Neustadt, a leading scholar of the U.S. presidency, described presidential power essentially as the power to persuade. Beyond formal authority, reputation and public prestige are crucial sources of influence. When a president's words lose credibility, his standing inevitably suffers.

That is a crisis of prestige. Another concerns the loss of presidential mystique.

Lee remains active on X even before dawn. On some days, he has posted as many as 10 messages. Does this not resemble an ordinary social media user absorbed in online arguments?

Political consultant Park Sung-min observed that Lee appears not as the ultimate decision-maker but as someone leading the charge, visibly angry and irritated. Accessibility is welcome, but a president should not resemble an ordinary citizen reacting emotionally to petty disputes.

Former President Roh Moo-hyun offers a cautionary example. In December 2007, two months before leaving office after an exceptionally difficult final stretch, Roh reflected on his presidency during a year-end dinner with reporters.

He acknowledged that he had tried to acquire the language befitting a ruler but had failed to develop the dignity, charisma and mystique expected of a leader. He had sought to persuade through reason rather than authority. Whether intentionally or otherwise, the result, he concluded, was a presidency lacking dignity.

Roh consciously chose a different approach, but he understood that dignity, charisma and mystique were essential attributes of presidential leadership.

That remains true today. Lee's excessive and sometimes peculiar social media activity is eroding the public prestige and mystique that the presidency requires. A president's accessibility should never come at the expense of the authority necessary to govern effectively.