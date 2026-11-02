Second-year nursing students participate in a candle-lighting ceremony during the 28th Nightingale Pledge ceremony at Ajou University in Yeongtong District, Suwon, Gyeonggi, on Nov. 2, ahead of their clinical training next year. News1

Second-year nursing students participate in a candle-lighting ceremony during the 28th Nightingale Pledge ceremony at Ajou University in Yeongtong District, Suwon, Gyeonggi, on Nov. 2, ahead of their clinical training next year. Named after Florence Nightingale, the founder of modern nursing, the pledge affirms nurses' commitment to protecting human life, maintaining patient confidentiality and providing compassionate care. The candles symbolize Nightingale's dedication to caring for wounded soldiers during the Crimean War and the ethical responsibilities of future nurses.