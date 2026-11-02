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Crypto caution
People use a lounge run by the local cryptocurrency exchange Bithumb in Seocho District, southern Seoul, on Nov. 2.
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Sweet taste of fall
A person prepares persimmons for drying at Sangju Dried Persimmon Park in Oenam-myeon, Sangju, North Gyeongsang, on Nov. 2.
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Birds of a feather
The Eurasian spoonbill is designated as a Class II endangered species and a natural monument in Korea.
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Dragon brick spree
Models view a new Dragon Ball-themed Lego set at a pop-up store at I’Park Mall in Yongsan District, central Seoul, on Nov. 2.