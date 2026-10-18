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Wind and rains wreak havoc on greater Seoul as roads flood, trees fall
Reports of damage poured in as the water rose above knee level in some places while 40 flights were canceled at Incheon International Airport.
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A test of faith
A Buddhist worshipper prays at Jogye Temple in Jongno District, central Seoul, on Oct. 18.
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Heavy rain, strong winds set to sweep Korea on Sunday
Downpours of up to 80 millimeters (3.15 inches), thunderstorms and strong gusts are forecast through Monday, with the heaviest rain expected in the Seoul area Sunday afternoon.
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Wallets, phones and cash: Seoul subway logs 820,000 lost items, but return rate falls
Seoul Metro logged more than 820,000 lost items since 2021, while the share returned to owners fell below 50 percent this year.