ONE CUT from Yonhap

A palatial downpour

Strong winds and downpours flooded parts of Seoul on Sunday, with cooler autumn weather expected later this week.

Opinion Desk
Published
Visitors to Gyeongbok Palace in Jongno District, central Seoul, seek shelter from heavy rain accompanied by strong winds on Oct. 18.

Visitors at Gyeongbok Palace in Jongno District, central Seoul, seek shelter from heavy rain accompanied by strong winds on Oct. 18. Heavy downpours swept across the capital, causing flooding in some areas. The Korea Meteorological Administration forecast 30 to 80 millimeters (1.2 to 3.1 inches) of rain in the Seoul metropolitan area. Temperatures are expected to fall sharply later in the week, with daytime highs dropping to around 18 to 21 degrees Celsius (64 to 70 degrees Fahrenheit) by Oct. 21 and 22, bringing noticeably cooler autumn weather.

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