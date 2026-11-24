Korea’s homegrown Nuri space launch vehicle lifts off from the Naro Space Center in Goheung County, South Jeolla-Gwangju, on the afternoon of Oct. 7. On its fifth launch, Nuri carried a total of 15 satellites into space, including five microsatellites numbered 2 through 6 for a satellite constellation and 10 CubeSats developed by domestic companies, universities and research institutes. KOREA AEROSPACE RESEARCH INSTITUTE/NEWS1

Korea must build bipartisan, long-term commitments to industry, science and talent to secure the next generation of exports.





Lee Jeong-dong

The author is a professor of the Technology Management, Economics and Policy Program at Seoul National University’s College of Engineering.





In 2019, two U.S. senators crossed paths at the Senate gym: Democrat Chuck Schumer and Republican Todd Young. They shared a concern that unless America changed course, its next generation would struggle to compete in advanced technology. The following year, they jointly introduced legislation.

On Jan. 6, 2021, protesters rejecting the presidential election results stormed the Capitol. A month later, a presidential impeachment trial took place in the same building where lawmakers had sought refuge. The partisan divide could hardly have been deeper. Yet business leaders and scientists testified before Congress, and lawmakers from both parties listened and refined proposed measures.

Five months after the attack, the Senate passed the U.S. Innovation and Competition Act, based on the senators’ proposal, by 68 votes to 32. The following summer, its successor, the CHIPS and Science Act, passed the Senate 64-33. Seventeen Republicans supported legislation backed by a Democratic administration. Despite disagreements, Congress ultimately reached a consensus on the nation’s future.

This is not about praising the United States. Even the legislature of a country so bitterly divided politically came together over the future of industry and technology. The emphasis is on “even America.” Implementation has changed somewhat under a new administration, but the law remains in effect.

China operates on an even longer timetable. In March 1986, four senior scientists wrote to Chinese statesman Deng Xiaoping. Within two days, Deng called for a prompt decision without delay, launching the 863 Program. In 2003, more than 2,000 experts examined 20 areas of scientific and technological development, producing a 15-year plan extending through 2020. The 15th Five-Year Plan adopted this year continues that trajectory.

The China we confront today in EVs, batteries and solar power did not emerge overnight. It is the product of 40 years. Given China’s different political system, political consensus is not the issue. What is clear, however, is that sustained national planning made its technological rise possible.

The United States and China have different political systems, but technology takes time to mature under either. Building a factory takes five years, developing a technology takes 10 and cultivating people who understand it takes 20. Such time horizons exceed the short terms of governments and politicians.

We do not plan national security solely around immediate circumstances because developing defensive capabilities after a crisis strikes is too late. The same applies to industry and technology. We cannot wait until supply chains collapse to develop critical components or until new industries emerge to train their workforces.

On Thursday, Korea’s annual exports surpassed $1 trillion for the first time, making it the fourth country to achieve that milestone. It is a source of pride. Semiconductors and automobiles underpinning today’s exports reflect generations of investment in people and technology. But where are we sowing the seeds that will sustain exports a generation from now? We must ask that question while celebrating the milestone, not after exports decline.

Korea has demonstrated similar perseverance. Over three decades, from its first scientific research rocket to today’s Nuri launch vehicle, governments changed hands repeatedly, but the commitment to developing an indigenous launch vehicle endured. Unfortunately, that is an exception.

We have national science and technology master plans, and successive governments announce medium- and long-term strategies. Yet few consult them, and even their authors soon forget them. They are not shared commitments. Some in industry and science have gone so far as to wish politicians would simply leave them alone.

I often meet people who no longer watch the news, not out of indifference but because they cannot see how daily political disputes relate to their descendants’ livelihoods. Surely we can sow seeds and fill our granaries even while arguing.

Korea needs a grand 20-year compact on industry, science and technology. Rather than predicting which technologies will prevail, we must discuss what capabilities will enable us to design, test and develop new technologies ourselves two decades from now.

Governing and opposition parties, government officials and experienced practitioners must come together and commit in writing to sustained investment even when results are slow. With everyone signing, the commitment will retain its owners even as governments change.

I wonder whether our politics is capable of this. Yet unless we sow today, the next generation will have nothing to harvest. I long for evening news broadcasts opening with vigorous debates about our country’s future. Political terms expire, but a nation’s future has no term limit.