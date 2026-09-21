One Cut from JoongAng Ilbo

A little pain, big gain

Free influenza vaccinations began for children and pregnant women as suspected cases rose to 4.6 times last year's level.

Opinion Desk
Published
A child receives a flu vaccine at Seongbuk Woori Children’s Hospital in Seongbuk District, Seoul, on Sept. 21.


A child receives a flu vaccine at Seongbuk Woori Children’s Hospital in Seongbuk District, Seoul, on Sept. 21. Korea began offering free vaccinations to children and pregnant women on the day as influenza has started spreading unusually early. Suspected cases are 4.6 times last year’s level, with infections particularly high among children aged 7 to 12. Free shots cover children aged 6 months to 14 years and pregnant women, while vaccinations for older adults will begin in phases on Oct. 6.

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