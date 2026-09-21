



A child receives a flu vaccine at Seongbuk Woori Children’s Hospital in Seongbuk District, Seoul, on Sept. 21. Korea began offering free vaccinations to children and pregnant women on the day as influenza has started spreading unusually early. Suspected cases are 4.6 times last year’s level, with infections particularly high among children aged 7 to 12. Free shots cover children aged 6 months to 14 years and pregnant women, while vaccinations for older adults will begin in phases on Oct. 6.