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An air of importance
Attendees pose for a photo at the groundbreaking ceremony for Flakt Group's heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) production line at Samsung Electronics' Gwangju plant on Sept. 21.
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Holiday cash dash
Workers prepare banknotes for delivery to commercial banks ahead of the Chuseok holiday.
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Off to New York
President Lee Jae Myung and first lady Kim Hye Kyung walk toward Air Force One at Seoul Air Base in Seongnam, Gyeonggi, on Sept. 21, as they depart for the United Nations General Assembly in New York and a state visit to Mexico.
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Sea-son's greetings
Aquarists in traditional Korean attire welcome visitors at Aqua Planet Gwanggyo in Suwon ahead of Chuseok.