At the welcoming dinner for the King and Queen of Sweden hosted by the President of Korea at the Blue House on the evening of May 30, 2012, Choe Chong-dae greets then-President Lee Myung-bak, while his brother, Choe Chong-pil, converses with King Carl XVI Gustaf. PHOTO COURTESY OF CHOE CHONG-DAE







Choe Chong-dae

The author is a columnist and longstanding member of the Royal Asiatic Society Korea. He is recipient of Sweden’s Royal Order of the Polar Star, one of the nation’s most distinguished honors.

Inspired by the stories my late father shared from my childhood, Sweden has always felt like a second home to me — a fascinating country that holds a deeply personal place in my heart.

In many ways, this bond reflects an extraordinary relationship between two families that dates back a century. Oct. 10 this year marks the centenary of the historic excavation of Seobong Tomb in Gyeongju, the ancient capital of the Silla Kingdom.

In October 1926, my father, Choe Nam-ju, an inspiring young archaeologist who would later become a pioneer of Korean archaeology, participated in the historic excavation that uncovered the ancient tomb's famed golden crown. He worked alongside Crown Prince Gustaf Adolf of Sweden, with whom he shared a profound passion for archaeology.

The Crown Prince later ascended the throne as King Gustaf VI Adolf. The King and my father maintained a scholarly friendship through decades of correspondence, marked by mutual respect.

A particularly significant moment came in 1971, when my father was awarded the Swedish Royal Order of Vasa, Knight First Class, in recognition of his lifelong contributions to cultural exchange between Korea and Sweden. He remained devoted to this mission until his passing in 1980.

In the 1960s, our home in Gyeongju often welcomed Swedish visitors, including members of the Swedish delegation to the Neutral Nations Supervisory Commission, who were serving at Panmunjom under the United Nations Command and often arrived in uniform. Although my English was limited at the time, I often accompanied these visitors as a young student, guiding them to the Seobong Tomb excavation site. These encounters became my earliest personal experiences of the enduring friendship between Korea and Sweden.

The legacy of this friendship continued into the next generation, gradually becoming a bond shared by three generations of our two families. My father had planned to visit Sweden in 1973 at the invitation of King Gustaf VI Adolf, but the King's passing that year brought those plans to an end. Consequently, his grandson, King Carl XVI Gustaf, ascended to the throne. In accordance with the late King’s cherished wishes, the new monarch extended an invitation to my father in 1975, reaffirming the Swedish royal family's commitment to the friendship established nearly half a century earlier.

In 2010, my brother and I were each honored with the Royal Order of the Polar Star of Sweden. Receiving this distinction from the current Swedish king was not only a profound personal honor but also a source of pride for our family and our nation. I regarded it as an encouragement to follow in my father's footsteps by promoting mutual understanding and cultural exchange between our two countries.

Another significant chapter unfolded in late May 2012, when King Carl XVI Gustaf paid a state visit to Korea. Given my extraordinary ties with Sweden, I had the distinct honor of attending the welcoming state dinner at the Blue House on the evening of May 30 — invited directly by the presidential office as a special guest of the king, which further demonstrated how the historic ties between our two nations have been sustained across successive generations. At the state dinner, King Carl XVI Gustaf reflected to me on his 1994 visit to the Seobong Tomb site in Gyeongju — accompanied by my brother, distinguished archaeology professor Choe Chong-pil — and spoke of the commemorative fir tree he planted there.

As we mark the centenary of the Seobong Tomb excavation, the story of King Gustaf VI Adolf and the Choe family reminds us that true friendship transcends borders. Though I have no business ties to Sweden, the country remains deeply woven into my family’s legacy. My father planted the seeds of this friendship a century ago, and I hope to nurture this enduring cultural bridge between Korea and Sweden for generations to come.