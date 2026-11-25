A proposed crackdown on tax avoidance could make succession relief unreachable for many legitimate small- and mid-sized businesses.

Ha Hyun-ock

The author is an editorial writer at the JoongAng Ilbo.





After revising the Criminal Procedure Act and the Farmland Act, the government has added an item to its list of poorly designed proposals: amending the Inheritance Tax and Gift Tax Act to overhaul the family business inheritance tax deduction.

The deduction excludes a portion of inherited assets from the taxable amount when owners who have operated small- or mid-sized enterprises (SME) for a specified period transfer them to an heir. It was designed to prevent businesses from closing because of tax burdens and to ensure that corporate technology and management expertise survive.

The deduction came under scrutiny early this year when President Lee Jae Myung raised concerns about people exploiting the deduction in tax avoidance schemes.

“How can a parking lot be considered a family business?” Lee asked, referring to how cafe and parking lot owners had benefited from the provision. Efforts to prevent questionable inheritance practices then gained momentum.

Preventing wealthy individuals from exploiting tax loopholes is a legitimate objective. The problem lies in the policy design.

The government has proposed raising the deduction ceiling while tightening eligibility requirements. Currently, business owners must have operated their companies for at least 10 years; the government has suggested raising that minimum to 30 years. It also proposed doubling the postinheritance monitoring period, during which businesses must maintain assets and employees, from five to 10 years. In other words, businesses would effectively have to operate for at least 40 consecutive years to be eligible.

Few companies would meet these requirements. According to the Korea Federation of SMEs, 94.4 percent of SMEs have operated for 25 years or less. Of the 257 cases qualifying for deductions last year, 67 percent involved companies operating for less than 30 years.

Moreover, although the government proposes increasing the maximum deduction from 60 billion won to 100 billion won ($44.7 million to $74.5 million), owners would have to operate their businesses for 50 years to qualify — hardly an easy condition to satisfy.

Other unintended consequences could arise. Because beneficiaries must retain their primary business category, they could be disqualified if they develop new products that change their principal line of business. Companies seeking new sources of growth through business transformation would also be penalized. In short, the government would discourage innovation and diversification.

The greatest controversy concerns the reduction in eligible industries from 1,205 to 727, excluding hotels, hospitals, pharmacies and transportation businesses, including bus and taxi operators.

Legislative efforts to protect these excluded industries are already underway. Six supplementary bills were introduced to restore eligibility for essential medical institutions, hotels and other businesses, and another bill proposed retaining the existing list of eligible industries and adjusting it later through parliamentary deliberations.

Questions about fairness across industries are inevitable, but the government’s selection criteria are difficult to understand. Wholesale businesses dealing in flowers and plants would be excluded, while fruit wholesalers would remain eligible. Musical instrument wholesalers would qualify, but musical instrument retailers would not. The National Assembly’s Finance, Economy, Planning and Budget Committee itself warned that the proposal could raise questions about fairness and the validity of industry selection.

Business succession requires years of preparation, making policy predictability particularly important. Without meticulous policy design, confusion is inevitable. But the discussions and legislative developments surrounding the proposed overhaul increasingly suggest that piecemeal remedies will produce patchwork laws.

The government must not undermine the entire system in its haste to prevent the avoidance or exploitation of inheritance tax. Closing loopholes should not come at the expense of legitimate businesses that depend on orderly succession to preserve their operations and jobs.

Legislation introduced before its practical consequences have been thoroughly examined is hardly a new phenomenon under this administration. But there is no reason to add the family business inheritance tax deduction to its growing list of failures.