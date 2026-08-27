Korea's then-presidential office building is seen from a tree-lined path beside the lawn at Yongsan Children’s Garden in Yongsan District, central Seoul, on May 2, 2023. The garden opened to the public on May 4 that year. JOINT PRESS CORPS

A series of reversals in criminal justice, tax and housing policy raises questions about whether the ruling bloc is legislating before considering the consequences.





Choi Min-woo

The author is the editor of political, international, foreign and security news at the JoongAng Ilbo.





Rep. Kim Yong-min of the Democratic Party (DP), who spearheaded the abolition of prosecutors’ supplementary investigative authority through a revision to the Criminal Procedure Act, said in a radio interview on July 31 that “if there are gaps in the system, we can fix them as we go.”

His attitude seemed to be: What is so special about a law? If problems emerge, amend it again. Coincidentally, before the revision even takes effect, the Jang Yun-gi and Jang Mi-ran cases have exposed serious failures in real-world police investigations, putting Kim’s remarks back in the spotlight. So what needs fixing first?

Should Kim instead be hailed as a prophet for anticipating flaws before legislation was implemented? That would turn policymaking on its head. Laws restructuring a 70-year-old criminal procedure system should follow examination of foreseeable risks, not be enacted first and repaired after citizens bear the consequences.

There is another bizarre scene. DP Rep. Kim Nam-hee, a member of the National Assembly’s Legislation and Judiciary Committee, grilled Vice Justice Minister Lee Jin-soo on Aug. 21 over confusion surrounding the overhaul of the criminal justice system.

“If it fails to work properly, who will take responsibility?” she asked, arguing that police power must be monitored and checked now that officers have independent investigative authority.

Yet Kim herself voted for the law creating such powerful police. In a touch of black comedy, she has now been appointed head of the DP’s police reform task force.

Of course, it would be unreasonable to directly link every recent case of police misconduct to the abolition of supplementary investigations. But they are clearly related to the broader “dismantle the prosecution, monopolize investigations in the police” drive the DP has pursued since 2020.

Numerous experts warned that the revision could cause the “collapse of the criminal justice system.” Lee Sang-won, an emeritus professor at Seoul National University, likened abolishing supplementary investigations to “decapitating a patient on the operating table because his right arm is infected.”

The ruling bloc ignored such warnings. Feeding on deep hostility toward prosecutors, it charged ahead with supporters who treated leaving prosecutors even a shred of investigative authority as reactionary. Now, just before implementation, it says police also need fixing and promises to eliminate six major police abuses. Can patchwork repairs restore a framework already damaged?

The same pattern appeared in the Aug. 3 tax reform plan. The government initially sought to abandon the principle of protecting single-home households, a foundation of property taxation for six decades, by imposing punitive taxes even on owners of one home if they did not live there.

After a backlash, it retreated. The comprehensive real estate tax deduction for a nonresident single-home owner would return from 900 million won ($652,200) to 1.2 billion won, while exemptions from residency requirements would expand to cases such as caring for grandchildren.

That leaves little difference from the 1.4 billion won deduction for owner-occupied homes, raising the question of why residency should determine treatment at all. Homeowners would still have to disclose intimate personal circumstances to qualify for exemptions. No wonder critics say every additional fix turns the policy into a greater patchwork.

The Yongsan Park debate has been equally erratic. Land Minister Kim Yoon-deok said on Aug. 14 that the government was considering the entire park, not merely Yongsan Children’s Garden, for housing. Senior presidential secretary for economic growth Ha Joon-kyung also stressed the value of the prime land.

Yet on Wednesday, Kim told the National Assembly that housing at Yongsan Children’s Garden had “never been discussed.” The government then said it was actively reviewing land near Tancheon in Irwon-dong, only to shift its position a day later by stressing the importance of replacement land.

Why does this keep happening? Because policies are not thought through. If something seems electorally or politically advantageous, officials announce it first and worry about the consequences later.

Friedrich Hayek warned that legislation ignoring the complexity of markets and society inevitably produces unintended consequences. His book was titled “The Fatal Conceit” (1988). That is a warning the current ruling bloc would do well to revisit.