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A canine lesson in lifesaving

Cindy, a fire lieutenant's dog, drew attention in Suwon by demonstrating how to perform CPR during Korea's Firefighters' Day.

Opinion Desk
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Cindy, a dog known for demonstrating cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR), performs chest compressions during a safety awareness event marking the 64th Firefighters' Day at the Gyeonggi Arts Center in Suwon, Gyeonggi, on Nov. 9.

Cindy, a dog known for demonstrating CPR, performs chest compressions during a safety awareness event marking Korea’s 64th Firefighters’ Day at the Gyeonggi Arts Center in Suwon, Gyeonggi, on Nov. 9. Cindy is the pet of Shin Dong-gyun, a fire lieutenant at the Gyeonggi-do Fire & Disaster Headquarters’ emergency dispatch center. She gained attention after appearing in educational videos about CPR demonstrations, fire evacuation procedures and earthquake safety measures. The event featured 17 hands-on safety activities.

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