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106-year-old takes aim in Daegu

Sawang Janpram, the oldest competitor at the World Masters Athletics Championships, threw discus at Daegu Stadium.

Opinion Desk
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Sawang Janpram of Thailand, 106, the oldest competitor at the 2026 World Masters Athletics Championships, competes in the men’s 105+ 1-kilogram discus throw at Daegu Stadium on Aug. 27.


Sawang Janpram of Thailand, 106, the oldest competitor at the 2026 World Masters Athletics Championships, competes in the men’s 105+ 1-kilogram discus throw at Daegu Stadium on Aug. 27. The biennial championships are open to athletes aged 35 and older and feature track, field and road events. More than 11,000 athletes and companions from 106 countries are attending the Daegu event, which runs through Sept. 3.

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