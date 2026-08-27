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Korea loses all three sets to Thailand in women's volleyball continental championship quarterfinals
With no separate classification matches taking place at the tournament, Korea will now return home. Its chances of reaching the Los Angeles 2028 Summer Olympics have become extremely slim.
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Silk Road threads
A Cheonggye Plaza event precedes September’s Korea-Central Asia Summit with five regional leaders.
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Portal of providence
A media gate marking the Unesco Commemorative Year for the 150th anniversary of the birth of Kim Gu, a revered Korean independence activist, is installed at Gwanghwamun Square in central Seoul on Aug. 26.
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Cargo copter
World Copter Korea showcased its cargo-only robotic helicopter at EV Trend Korea in southern Seoul on Aug. 26.