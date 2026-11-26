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Winter visitors to Pohang
A pair of white-naped cranes, rarely spotted in the area, was seen among whooper swans in Pohang’s winter fields.
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National Assembly must rethink the future fund
Fifty leading economists urged Korea's parliamentary body to scrutinize the administration's plans to borrow heavily for a 104.4 trillion won reserve fund in the face of an upcoming tax surplus and strong growth forecasts.
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More than 1 in 4 Koreans say dictatorship can sometimes beat democracy: Assembly survey
More than one in four Koreans say dictatorship can be preferable to democracy in some circumstances, a National Assembly Research Service survey finds, amid concerns over polarization and institutional trust.
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Korea-Latin America council celebrates 30 years
The Korean Council on Latin America & the Caribbean was founded in 1996 and has backed Korean companies in the region by hosting business forums and helping companies enter local markets.