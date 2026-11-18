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Winter kimchi preparations cheapest since 2020 as cabbage prices plunge
Mild weather resulted in a good harvest for a range of farm products, including scallions, green onions and radishes.
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Stronger won pushes down October import prices
Korea's import price index fell 1.8 percent in October as the won strengthened and Dubai crude prices declined, Bank of Korea data showed.
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Inflation sticks near 3% as food, fuel costs stay hot
Korea's inflation held at 2.8 percent in October as higher processed food and fuel prices offset falling agricultural costs ahead of kimjang (process of making kimchi) season.
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Import prices rise in September after oil jumps
Korea’s import price index rose 1.7 percent in September as Dubai crude rose sharply amid renewed Middle East tensions, the central bank said.