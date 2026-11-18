Gold products are displayed at the Korea Gold Exchange's Jongno branch in central Seoul, on Nov. 18, as domestic gold prices have fallen more than 30 percent from this year’s peak. NEWS1

Gold products are displayed at the Korea Gold Exchange's Jongno branch in central Seoul on Nov. 18. Domestic gold prices have fallen more than 30 percent from this year’s peak. According to the Korea Gold Exchange, the buying price for 3.75 grams of pure gold was 734,000 won ($551) on the day, down 34.5 percent from the year’s high of 1.12 million won on Jan. 29. International gold prices have dropped to their lowest level in about a year, weighed down by higher U.S. Treasury yields and a stronger dollar.