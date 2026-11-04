Visitors test their skills against AI tractors

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Airport emergency drill
Seventeen agencies joined a Pohang-Gyeongju Airport drill simulating fires, hijackings, bomb threats, drones and medical evacuations.
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'The President's Y'
President Lee Jae Myung will answer public questions and explain government policies on his new YouTube program, "The President’s Y," premiering Thursday.
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Cheap cabbages in time for kimjang
Wholesale prices for top-grade napa cabbage dropped to 4,792 won per 10 kilograms ($0.16 per pound), as farmers in Haenam prepare for harvest.
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Calendars for the Year of the Sheep
Although paper calendars are gradually disappearing as digital alternatives become widespread, demand remains among older consumers who prefer traditional wall and desk calendars