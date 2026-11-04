Visitors test their skills against AI tractors

At an agriculture expo in Daegu, visitors compare their field-plowing performance with an AI-powered tractor in a simulator.

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Visitor operates a tractor simulator beside displays at an agricultural machinery expo in Daegu.
A visitor, left, competes against an AI-powered tractor in a simulated field-plowing task at the 2026 Korea International Exhibition of Machinery, Equipment, Science and Technology for Agriculture, which opened Wednesday at EXCO in Buk District, Daegu. The AI-driven tractor, shown on the left monitor, works at a steady speed and covers a consistent area, while the field plowed by the visitor, shown on the right monitor, has uneven, overlapping furrows.

A visitor, left, competes against an AI-powered tractor in a simulated field-plowing task at the 2026 Korea International Exhibition of Machinery, Equipment, Science and Technology for Agriculture, which opened Wednesday at EXCO in Buk District, Daegu. The AI-driven tractor, shown on the left monitor, works at a steady speed and covers a consistent area, while the field plowed by the visitor, shown on the right monitor, has uneven, overlapping furrows.

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