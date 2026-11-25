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Winter colors
Volunteers wrap knitted winter covers around street trees in front of the Michuhol District Office in Incheon on Nov. 25.
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Quantum technology exhibit opens in Incheon
Inside Quantum Technology brings its showcase of quantum products to Asia for the first time at Songdo Convensia through Nov. 27.
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After 59 years, remains of Korean soldier killed in Vietnam War finally return home
The remains of Sgt. Ahn Gyu-tae, who was killed in action in 1967, were identified through DNA analysis and repatriated to Korea after being in storage in Hawaii.
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Busan kindergarteners bow in hanbok
Children practice the traditional keunjeol bow during an etiquette class at Chungnyeolsa Shrine in Busan.