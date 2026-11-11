Unbe-leaf-able

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A golden sheep
The Korea Minting and Security Printing Corporation released a limited edition of a gold bar emblazoned with a sheep design to mark 2027, the Year of the Sheep under the Chinese calendar.
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Learning self-defense
A police academy offers hands-on self-defense and emergency-response training following concerns over random attacks.
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Kicking it for veterans
Veterans of the 1950-53 Korean War and their families watched children perform taekwondo at a welcoming ceremony at Busan's UN Peace Memorial Hall.
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Pep in the snack step
Various snacks, including Pepero, are displayed at a hypermarket in Seoul on Nov. 10, ahead of Pepero Day on Nov. 11.