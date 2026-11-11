Unbe-leaf-able

An 800-year-old ginkgo tree in Namdong District, Incheon, shows its yellow autumn leaves on Nov. 11. The tree is a designated natural monument. It stands 28 meters (92 feet) tall, with a trunk circumference of 9 meters.

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An 800-year-old ginkgo tree in Namdong District, Incheon, shows its yellow autumn leaves on Nov. 11. The tree is a designated natural monument. It stands 28 meters (92 feet) tall, with a trunk circumference of 9 meters.

An 800-year-old ginkgo tree in Namdong District, Incheon, shows its yellow autumn leaves on Nov. 11. The tree is a designated natural monument. It stands 28 meters (92 feet) tall, with a trunk circumference of 9 meters. [YONHAP]

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