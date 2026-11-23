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Belly Christmas, everyone!
Lotte Home Shopping’s bear character, Bellygom, leads year-end collaborations with seasonal food, merchandise and media art.
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Rain sweeps through central Seoul
Pedestrians carrying umbrellas walk near Gwanghwamun Square in central Seoul on a rainy Nov. 23 afternoon.
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Late November means mufflers and mittens
Cold-weather goods fill Seoul stores as temperatures are forecast to fall below freezing across most of Korea on Nov. 24.
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Aprons against AI cheating
A university in Seoul gave test-takers disposable aprons to deter hidden cameras following concerns over AI-assisted cheating.