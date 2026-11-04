President Lee Jae Myung films the first episode of his new YouTube program, “The President’s Y,” in a photo released by the Blue House on Nov. 4. BLUE HOUSE

President Lee Jae Myung will answer public questions and explain government policies on his new YouTube program, "The President’s Y," premiering Thursday.

President Lee Jae Myung, left, films the first episode of his new YouTube program, “The President’s Y,” in a photo released by the Blue House on Wednesday.

The 30-minute program, recorded Wednesday morning, premieres at 9 p.m. Thursday.

In it, Lee will answer questions from the public, explain government policies and reply to comments left on his social media accounts. Former MBC announcer Son Jeong-eun hosts the show.

The Blue House plans to release a new episode every two to three weeks. The “Y” stands for YouTube and for the word “why.”