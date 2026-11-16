Testing out cheers

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Seoul holds annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony — in pictures
Seoul's 19-meter (62-foot) Christmas tree was lit at Seoul Plaza on Monday and will shine nightly through Jan. 6 of next year.
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Cool streets, steep rents
People gather in the Myeongdong area of central Seoul on Nov. 16.
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Police seize miniature camera allegedly used in tax exam cheating scandal
Authorities are examining devices from a test-taker who admitted to using generative AI to ace this year's tax account exam.
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Gov’t weighs Wi-Fi outage as part of enhanced screening for AI cheating on CSAT
The prime minister demanded vigorous effort to prevent violations and harsh punishment as the nation prepares for the biggest test day of the year.