Testing out cheers

Joongdong High School students in southern Seoul practice cheers for test-takers ahead of Korea’s annual college entrance exam.

PAIK JI-HWAN
PAIK JI-HWAN KOREA REPORTER
Published
Students at Joongdong High School in southern Seoul practice cheering on Nov. 16 for students taking the College Scholastic Ability Test, Korea's annual college entrance exam, which will take place on Nov. 19.

Students at Joongdong High School in southern Seoul practice cheering on Nov. 16 for students taking the College Scholastic Ability Test, Korea's annual college entrance exam, which will take place on Nov. 19. 

BY PAIK JI-HWAN [paik.jihwan@joongang.co.kr]

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