Tesla take the wheel... and the pedals.

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Korea's Arctic route plan a test of trust in European defense ties, ambassadors say
European ambassadors urge Seoul to consult allies on its Russia-linked Arctic shipping plans as defense cooperation deepens.
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He made a name telling people not to buy his scarves. Now his products are sold out.
Namdaemun’s viral Scarf Man sold out online even as crowds and safety concerns plagued his brick-and-mortar shop.
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17 years into life sentence for murder, Uzbek national gets retrial
Akmal Bozorov was found guilty in the death of a taxi driver. The judiciary has found his confession to be coerced.
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19 live rounds, magazine found in U.S. passenger's luggage at Incheon Airport
Korean police confiscated 19 live 9mm rounds and a magazine found in a U.S. passenger's luggage during a transfer at Incheon International Airport.