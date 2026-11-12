Tesla take the wheel... and the pedals.

Tesla unveiled its two-seat Cybercab, built without a steering wheel or pedals, in Korea for the first time at Starfield Anseong.

Published
Visitors look at Tesla’s Cybercab, a two-seater autonomous taxi with no steering wheel or pedals, at Starfield Anseong in Gyeonggi on Nov. 12. The vehicle was unveiled in Korea for the first time.

Visitors look at Tesla’s Cybercab, a two-seater autonomous taxi with no steering wheel or pedals, at Starfield Anseong in Gyeonggi on Nov. 12. The vehicle was unveiled in Korea for the first time.

korea tesla multimedia news industry

Read more

See more articles