Seoul's Sky Observatory

Visitors can now take in views of Deoksu Palace and central Seoul from the new observatory on City Hall’s eighth and ninth floors, open weekdays without reservations.

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People look out from Seoul City Hall’s Sky Observatory, located on the eighth and ninth floors of the main building, which opened on July 6, at a view of the capital’s landmarks including Deoksu Palace and the British Embassy in central Seoul. The observatory is open on weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Admission is free and no reservation is needed.

People look out from Seoul City Hall’s Sky Observatory, located on the eighth and ninth floors of the main building, which opened on July 6, at a view of the capital’s landmarks including Deoksu Palace and the British Embassy in central Seoul. The observatory is open on weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Admission is free and no reservation is needed.

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