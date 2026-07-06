Seoul's Sky Observatory

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Holy mackerel!
The Oceans Ministry is dispatching a delegation to Norway and other major producers through July 17 to help secure supply and ease rising mackerel prices.
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Falling fuel fees
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i-dle unveils sun-soaked sound at 'We made' showcase — in pictures
The five-member group performed the title track "Gimme Dat Love" for the first time and answered questions from reporters at a media showcase in Seoul.
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Zumba festival in Pyeongchang
Korea’s only street Zumba festival brought 52 teams to downtown Pyeongchang for a two-day summer event rooted in the 2018 Winter Olympics bid.