Attendees gather beneath Seoul Plaza’s illuminated Christmas tree during the city’s annual lighting ceremony in central Seoul on Nov. 16. SEOUL METROPOLITAN GOVERNMENT

Seoul's 19-meter (62-foot) Christmas tree was lit at Seoul Plaza on Monday and will shine nightly through Jan. 6 of next year.

The Seoul Metropolitan Government held its annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony at Seoul Plaza in Jung District, central Seoul, on Monday evening.

The event featured a musical performance, a church service and caroling, along with congratulatory remarks from Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon.

“Christmas is a day we look after the neighbors around us,” he said. “A short greeting can be of great strength to someone who is going through a long winter. I hope that everyone here can send their regards to those who come to mind.”

Nineteen meters (62.3 feet) tall and 8 meters wide, the tree has been placed in the plaza at the end of each year since the 1960s.

This year, the tree was decorated with ornaments in green, red, silver and gold.

The Christmas tree will light up every night through Jan. 6 of next year.

A brightly illuminated Christmas tree stands beside a stage during the tree-lighting ceremony at Seoul Plaza in central Seoul on Nov. 16. NEWS1

Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon, center, applauds with guests during a Christmas tree lighting ceremony at Seoul Plaza in central Seoul on Nov. 16. SEOUL METROPOLITAN GOVERNMENT

Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon gives congratulatory remarks during a Christmas tree lighting ceremony at Seoul Plaza in central Seoul on Nov. 16. SEOUL METROPOLITAN GOVERNMENT

Fireworks rise above Seoul Plaza in central Seoul as the Christmas tree is illuminated during the city’s annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony on Nov. 16. YONHAP

BY SHIN MIN-HEE [shin.minhee@joongang.co.kr]