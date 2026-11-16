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Testing out cheers
Joongdong High School students in southern Seoul practice cheers for test-takers ahead of Korea’s annual college entrance exam.
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Lee pledges Korea-Mekong partnership on AI, critical minerals and cross-border crime
President Lee Jae Myung proposed expanded cooperation with Mekong and Asean nations during summits in the Philippines, including AI, trade and security initiatives.
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Cool streets, steep rents
People gather in the Myeongdong area of central Seoul on Nov. 16.
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Foreign Ministry seeks to reconstruct embassy in U.S., but project not yet included in 2027 budget proposal
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs requested the reconstruction of the country's aging embassy building in the United States — estimated to cost 264.6 billion won ($198.3 million) — following similar calls in 2023 and 2025.