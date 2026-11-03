Self-driving shuttle hits the streets

An autonomous shuttle operates on a trial basis in a public transit-only zone on central Daegu's Dongseong-ro.

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Autonomous ROii shuttle travels along a tree-lined street in Daegu with buses, bicycles and traffic signs.
An autonomous shuttle operates on a trial basis in a public transit-only zone in Dongseong-ro, central Daegu, on Nov. 3.

An autonomous shuttle operates on a trial basis in a public transit-only zone on Dongseong-ro, central Daegu, on Nov. 3.

multimedia news dongseong-ro daegu autonomous vehicles autonomous shuttle photo public transportation

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