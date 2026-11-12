Samsung co-hosts African Olympic debut

Students participating in the "Samsung Solve for Tomorrow" event pose in front of a booth at the Dakar 2026 Youth Olympic Games

Published
Students participating in the "Samsung Solve for Tomorrow" event pose in front of a booth at the Dakar 2026 Youth Olympic Games, the first Olympic event held in Africa.

Students participating in the "Samsung Solve for Tomorrow" event pose in front of a booth at the Dakar 2026 Youth Olympic Games, the first Olympic event held in Africa. Samsung Electronics and the International Olympic Committee said on Nov. 12 that they showcased technologies developed by young innovators and supported international exchanges at the event.

industry multimedia news samsung

Read more

See more articles