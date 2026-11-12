Samsung co-hosts African Olympic debut

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Coupang faces record annual loss in eye of $924 million fine storm
A wave of regulatory penalties and pending probes could push Coupang to its largest-ever annual loss as it challenges the fines in court.
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U.S. push to tighten chip restrictions on China could make Korea collateral damage
Meeting Washington’s demand that Korean firms expand their footprints in the country is contingent on financing from their operations in China.
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Tesla take the wheel... and the pedals.
Tesla unveiled its two-seat Cybercab, built without a steering wheel or pedals, in Korea for the first time at Starfield Anseong.
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President Lee, Samsung break ground on massive AI chip hub in Chungcheong region
President Lee Jae Myung was on hand as the groundbreaking marked the launch of the megaproject initiative to grow the AI industry, and Samsung plans to invest 144 trillion won in the Chungcheong region.