Rescued and reporpoised

Anmoki, an Indo-Pacific bottlenose dolphin rescued off Gangneung in July, was released near Mount Sanbang in Jeju on Nov. 12.

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Officials from the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries release Anmoki, an Indo-Pacific bottlenose dolphin rescued off the coast of Gangneung, Gangwon, in July, into waters near Mount Sanbang in Seogwipo, Jeju Island, in the morning of Nov. 12.

Officials from the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries release Anmoki, an Indo-Pacific bottlenose dolphin rescued off the coast of Gangneung, Gangwon, in July, into waters near Mount Sanbang in Seogwipo, Jeju Island, in the morning of Nov. 12.

multimedia news ministry of oceans and fisheries jeju island photo

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