Rescued and reporpoised

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Rescued dolphin Anmoki released off Jeju after rehabilitation
Anmoki, an Indo-Pacific bottlenose dolphin rescued near Gangneung after boat propeller injuries, was released off Jeju Island following four months of rehabilitation.
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Dior CEO Delphine Arnault receives honorary doctoral degree from Ewha Womans University — in pictures
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Ateez unveils lead track 'UP' and new EP 'GOLDEN HOUR: Part.6' at Seoul press conference — in pictures
The eight-member boy band poses for photographers and discusses its five-track EP ahead of its Nov. 13 release.
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Bit, bridle and blanket
Horses bundled up in protective blankets graze at St. Isidore Farm as Jeju faces sharp day-to-night temperature swings.