Raising the roof
The oldest surviving main gate among Korea’s royal palaces will undergo its first major restoration in 29 years, with work expected through October 2028.
Workers are seen dismantling the roof tiles of Donhwa Gate, the main gate of Changdeok Palace in Jongno District, central Seoul, on Nov. 9. The gate, believed to be the oldest surviving main gate among Korea's royal palaces, will undergo its first major restoration in 29 years, with the project expected to be completed by October 2028, though the timeline may be extended depending on the scope of the repairs.