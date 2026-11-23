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Belly Christmas, everyone!
Lotte Home Shopping’s bear character, Bellygom, leads year-end collaborations with seasonal food, merchandise and media art.
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The red kettle campaign
Members and volunteers of the Salvation Army check supplies at the group's facility in Namdong District, Incheon, ahead of its annual red kettle fundraising campaign.
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Late November means mufflers and mittens
Cold-weather goods fill Seoul stores as temperatures are forecast to fall below freezing across most of Korea on Nov. 24.
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UAE marks 55th National Day with vision for future and eye toward tradition
United Arab Emirates' (UAE) Ambassador Jamal Abdulla Al Suwaidi highlighted shared values and a common future at a Seoul reception ahead of the UAE's 55th National Day.