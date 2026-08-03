President Lee returns from 11-day tour 

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Koreans' favorability toward Japan hits highest level since 2013
Improved sentiment goes both ways, with 54.3 percent of Koreans holding positive impressions, while favorable views in Japan about Korea came to 36.3 percent.
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Extreme heat spreads nationwide as highest emergency alert issued for Seoul
As record-breaking heat spreads into Seoul and central Korea, officials warn the extreme temperatures may reflect a worsening climate trend.
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Seeking shade at the soup line
Older adults near Seoul’s Tapgol Park leave parasols and bags in line as they seek shade before a free meal service in the sweltering heat.
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'Busan roundhouse kick' survivor tells lawmaker behind prosecution overhaul to 'go to hell'
The Busan assault survivor condemned the Democratic Party lawmaker who led a bill curbing prosecutors’ investigative powers, arguing it could weaken safeguards for crime victims.