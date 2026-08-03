President Lee returns from 11-day tour 

President Lee Jae Myung was greeted by Han Byung-do, acting leader of the ruling Democratic Party, and aides after arriving at Seoul Air Base in Seongnam, Gyeonggi, on Aug. 3.

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President Lee Jae Myung, second from right, shakes hands with Han Byung-do, fourth from left, acting leader of the ruling Democratic Party, after arriving at Seoul Air Base in Seongnam, Gyeonggi, on Aug. 3, wrapping up an 11-day overseas tour that took him to San Francisco to meet with global tech leaders and bilateral summits with the presidents of Brazil, Chile and Argentina. He ended the trip with a meeting with the Korean community in Frankfurt, Germany. Back home, Lee turned his attention back to a domestic agenda and convened a meeting to discuss housing and stock market fluctuations.

President Lee Jae Myung was greeted by Han Byung-do, acting leader of the ruling Democratic Party, and aides after arriving at Seoul Air Base in Seongnam, Gyeonggi, on Aug. 3.

Lee wrapped up an 11-day overseas tour that took him to San Francisco to meet with global tech leaders and bilateral summits with the presidents of Brazil, Chile and Argentina. He ended the trip with a meeting with the Korean community in Frankfurt, Germany.

Back home, Lee turned his attention back to a domestic agenda and convened a meeting to discuss housing and stock market fluctuations. He has a full agenda later this week receiving policy briefings from government ministries and agencies including from the trade, environment and labor ministries and foreign, defense and unification ministries.

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