Pep in the snack step

Various snacks, including Pepero, are displayed at a hypermarket in Seoul on Nov. 10, ahead of Pepero Day on Nov. 11.

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Colorful shelves of Pepero and other snack boxes in a Seoul supermarket.
Various snacks, including Pepero, are displayed at a hypermarket in Seoul on Nov. 10, ahead of Pepero Day on Nov. 11.

Various snacks, including Pepero, are displayed at a hypermarket in Seoul on Nov. 10, ahead of Pepero Day on Nov. 11.

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