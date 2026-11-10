Pep in the snack step

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Kicking it for veterans
Veterans of the 1950-53 Korean War and their families watched children perform taekwondo at a welcoming ceremony at Busan's UN Peace Memorial Hall.
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Beauty and the retail beast
Musinsa Beauty unveiled its Seongsu branch, featuring skincare, makeup, wellness products and an in-store pharmacy, to influencers and brand representatives a day before the official opening.
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Dunamu CEO calls on Korea to chart course for digital assets industry's uncertain future
Alongside the CEO, lawmakers urged passing a proposed act that would boost global adoption of won-pegged stablecoins and opening crypto markets to more investors at Dunamu's annual digital asset policy conference.
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Namdaemun Market to host nighttime food festival with celebrity chef dishes, traditional tavern
Seoul’s weeklong moonlight gourmet festival will bring exclusive chef dishes, food tours and a Joseon-era tavern to Namdaemun Market starting Saturday.