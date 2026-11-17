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Korea, Japan stress 'strategic communication' as concerns mount over a 'Second Yalta' in Shenzhen
Korean President Lee Jae Myung and Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi stressed mutually beneficial security cooperation in Manila ahead of a closely watched U.S.-China-Russia meeting in China.
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First lady prepares lunch boxes at Korean-backed cafe that empowers people with disabilities
Accompanying President Lee Jae Myung on his trip for the Asean summit, Kim Hea Kyung stopped by Hisbeans Kitchen for community outreach.
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Cabinet advances special counsel probe into alleged fabricated cases against President Lee
The bill calls for an independent investigation into whether prosecutors under the previous administration fabricated evidence or coerced testimony in cases involving Lee Jae Myung.
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Lee calls for Asean Plus Three unity on global crises
President Lee Jae Myung urged Asean, Korea, China and Japan to strengthen Asean Plus Three cooperation on global crises, food security and sustainable growth.