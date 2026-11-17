Main opposition People Power Party lawmakers march toward the Government Complex Seoul in central Seoul on Nov. 17 to protest the Cabinet's approval of a bill mandating a special counsel investigation into suspicions that prosecutors under the preceding administration indicted President Lee Jae Myung and others based on fabricated evidence. Prime Minister Han Seong-sook chaired the Cabinet meeting on Nov. 17 and approved the bill while President Lee was away attending annual regional summits. NEWS1

Main opposition People Power Party lawmakers march toward the Government Complex Seoul in central Seoul on Nov. 17.

Main opposition People Power Party lawmakers march toward the Government Complex Seoul in central Seoul on Nov. 17 to protest the Cabinet's approval of a bill mandating a special counsel investigation into suspicions that prosecutors under the preceding administration indicted President Lee Jae Myung and others based on fabricated evidence.

Prime Minister Han Seong-sook chaired the Cabinet meeting on Nov. 17 and approved the bill while President Lee was away attending annual regional summits.





BY PAIK JI-HWAN [paik.jihwan@joongang.co.kr]