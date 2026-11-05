Opposition opprobrium

People Power Party lawmakers rally at the National Assembly against a Democratic Party push to fast-track a special counsel bill over alleged fabricated indictments.

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People Power Party (PPP) leader Jang Dong-hyeok, fourth from right in front row, and other party lawmakers chant slogans at the National Assembly in western Seoul on Nov. 5, protesting the Democratic Party's (DP) push to fast-track a special counsel bill on alleged fabricated indictments during a plenary session. The National Assembly the same day began deliberations on a bill calling for a special counsel probe into allegations that prosecutors under former President Yoon Suk Yeol fabricated evidence and induced false testimony to target President Lee Jae Myung, then-opposition leader, and others. The main opposition PPP launched a filibuster in protest, as the ruling DP moved to push the bill through using its parliamentary majority.

People Power Party (PPP) leader Jang Dong-hyeok, fourth from right in front row, and other party lawmakers chant slogans at the National Assembly in western Seoul on Nov. 5, protesting the Democratic Party's (DP) push to fast-track a special counsel bill on alleged fabricated indictments during a plenary session. The National Assembly the same day began deliberations on a bill calling for a special counsel probe into allegations that prosecutors under former President Yoon Suk Yeol fabricated evidence and induced false testimony to target President Lee Jae Myung, then-opposition leader, and others. The main opposition PPP launched a filibuster in protest, as the ruling DP moved to push the bill through using its parliamentary majority.

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