Opposition opprobrium

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Rubbish return
Some 346 street stalls now accept visitors’ empty cups and food packaging under the "Clean Myeongdong Campaign."
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Oh Se-hoon’s test of 'virtù'
After an acquittal boosted his standing, the Seoul mayor must prove he has the conviction and political base to turn momentum into a presidential bid.
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Too much certainty, too little reform
President Lee Jae Myung and the Democratic Party must pair reform ambitions with restraint, preparation and political discipline.
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Assembly backs bid to expel lawmaker over Chun insurrection remarks
The Democratic Party-led resolution passed 166-0 after People Power Party lawmakers boycotted the vote, but a separate two-thirds vote is required to remove Rep. Kim Tae-kyu.