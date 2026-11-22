Cha Wi-seong, a North Korean defector, poses for a picture during an interview with the Korea JoongAng Daily at a studio in Mapo District, western Seoul, on Oct. 29. PARK SANG-MOON

After escaping North Korea at 11, Cha Wi-seong built a life on Seoul’s stages while grappling with financial hardship, identity and his wish for an ordinary future.

탈북민 배우 차위성이 10월 29일 서울 마포구의 한 스튜디오에서 코리아중앙데일리와 인터뷰하며 포즈를 취하고 있다. [박상문 기자]





‘I don’t want to hide where I was born’: North Korean defector Cha Wi-seong on acting and belonging

“태어난 곳을 숨기고 싶지 않다” … 탈북 배우 차위성이 말하는 연기와 정체성





Korea JoongAng Daily 6면 기사

Monday, Nov. 16, 2026





[NEIGHBORS FROM THE NORTH]

[이웃집 탈북민]





In North Korea, Cha Wi-seong never imagined he would one day become an actor in South Korea, not because he lacked confidence, but because the opportunity simply did not exist.

imagine: 상상하다, 마음속에 그리다

lack: 부족하다, 결여하다

opportunity: 기회, 가능성

북한에서 차위성은 언젠가 한국에서 배우가 되리라고는 상상조차 하지 못했다. 자신감이 부족해서가 아니라, 애초에 그런 기회 자체가 없었기 때문이다.





“North Korea is not a place where people can afford to dream,” the 27-year-old defector told the Korea JoongAng Daily during a recent interview at a rehearsal studio in Mapo District, western Seoul.

afford to: ~할 여유가 있다, ~할 형편이 되다

defector: 탈북민, 탈북자

rehearsal studio: 연습실

“북한은 사람들이 꿈을 꿀 수 있는 환경이 아닙니다.” 27세 탈북민 차위성은 최근 서울 서부 마포구의 한 연습실에서 진행한 코리아중앙데일리와의 인터뷰에서 이같이 말했다.





The only thought that ran through his mind as a child while secretly watching Hong Kong films at his home in Hyesan, Ryanggang Province, was that being on television “seemed cool.” But that line of thought could never be developed further.

run through one's mind: 머릿속을 스쳐 지나가다, 떠오르다

secretly: 몰래

line of thought: 사고의 흐름, 생각의 방향

develop further: 더 발전시키다, 구체화하다

양강도 혜산의 집에서 홍콩 영화를 몰래 보던 어린 시절, 차위성의 머릿속에 떠오른 생각은 TV에 나오는 모습이 그저 '멋있어 보인다'는 것뿐이었다. 하지만 그런 생각을 더 구체적으로 발전시킬 수는 없었다.





While foreign media is banned in North Korea, it is commonly circulated on the black market. Although both carried severe penalties, those caught watching Hong Kong films faced far lighter sentences than those caught with South Korean films.

circulate: 유통되다, 퍼지다

black market: 암시장

penalty: 처벌, 형벌

sentence: 형량, 선고

북한에서는 외국 영상물의 유통과 시청이 금지돼 있지만, 암시장을 통해 널리 유통되고 있다. 외국 영상물을 시청하다 적발되면 모두 엄중한 처벌을 받지만, 홍콩 영화를 본 경우엔 한국 영화를 시청하다 적발된 경우보다 형량이 훨씬 가벼웠다.





Cha defected to South Korea at just 11 years old, eventually settling in Pohang, North Gyeongsang. He was drawn to the allure of showbiz through an appearance on a reality show on public educational broadcaster EBS in high school and later studying acting at Dongguk University, a Seoul school famous for its theater department.

settle in: ~에 정착하다

allure: 매력, 유혹

showbiz: 연예계, 연예 산업

be drawn to: ~에 끌리다, 매력을 느끼다

차위성은 11세 때 탈북해 한국에 왔으며, 이후 경북 포항에 정착했다. 고등학생 시절 공영 교육방송 EBS의 한 리얼리티 프로그램에 출연했고, 연극영화과로 유명한 서울 동국대학교에서 연기를 전공하면서 연예계의 매력에 이끌리기 시작했다.





His real name is Lee Wi-seong, but he adopted the stage moniker Cha Wi-seong to build a more positive image as an actor in South Korea, beyond his past hardships in the North.

adopt: 채택하다, 받아들이다

stage moniker: 예명, 활동명

hardship: 고난, 역경

본명은 이위성이지만, 배우로서 한국에서 보다 긍정적인 이미지를 구축하기 위해 차위성이라는 예명을 사용하기 시작했다. 북한에서 겪은 과거의 고난을 넘어 배우로서 새로운 모습을 보여주기 위해서다.





Cha has since acted in about a dozen stage productions at Daehangno, Seoul's major theater district, as well as the web series “Start Hana,” available to view on YouTube.

stage production: 연극 작품, 무대 공연

theater district: 공연·극장 밀집 지역, 연극 거리

a dozen: 약 12개, 십여 개

이후 차위성은 서울의 대표적인 연극 거리인 대학로에서 십여 편의 연극 작품에 출연했으며, 유튜브에서 시청할 수 있는 웹 시리즈 '스타트 하나'에도 출연했다.





“In South Korea, even a small-town kid from Pohang can easily move to Seoul and fulfill his dream of becoming an actor,” Cha said, citing his own experience. “In North Korea, that would be virtually impossible.”

fulfill a dream: 꿈을 이루다, 실현하다

cite: 언급하다, 근거로 들다

virtually impossible: 사실상 불가능한

차위성은 “한국에서는 포항의 작은 마을 출신이라도 서울로 올라와 배우의 꿈을 이룰 수 있다”고 말했다. 이어 자신의 경험을 예로 들며 “북한에서는 제한이 너무 크다”고 덧붙였다.





[후략]





BY SHIN MIN-HEE [shin.minhee@joongang.co.kr]