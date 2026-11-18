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Department stores light the night ahead of Christmas holiday
Major retailers are already unveiling giant trees, media facades and holiday markets — and of course intricate light displays — as record foreign arrivals boost seasonal shopping.
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Baby rebound sends department stores chasing family wallets
Rising births and bigger family budgets are driving double-digit growth in children’s goods as retailers expand premium brands, programs and memberships.
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Blackpink's Jennie named brand ambassador for Lotte Department Store
The singer is Lotte Department Store's first brand ambassador in about a decade.
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Seoul Fashion Week takes over Lotte's World Park lawn in Jamsil next month
Lotte Department Store will host four days of Seoul Fashion Week runway shows, NCT events and fashion pop-ups at its Jamsil complex in September.