Looking for work smarter, not harder

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Cutting the cost of kimjang
Seoul is spending a record 64 billion won ($47.4 million) to cut prices for kimchi-making ingredients through Dec. 6.
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Raising the roof
The oldest surviving main gate among Korea’s royal palaces will undergo its first major restoration in 29 years, with work expected through October 2028.
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ITZY's Chaeryeong begins new chapter with solo debut 'Lovesick' — in pictures
The singer poses for photographers and discusses her first solo EP during a press conference in eastern Seoul.
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Snow blankets Gangwon mountains
Heavy snow blanketed Mount Balwang in Pyeongchang, turning Gangwon’s highlands into an early winter landscape.