Looking for work smarter, not harder

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Job seekers use an AI-powered company-matching booth at the Seoul Global Job Fair 2026 at Dongdaemun Design Plaza.

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Three job seekers stand at an AI job-matching booth with a green JOB:BOT backdrop.
Job seekers use an AI-powered company-matching booth at the Seoul Global Job Fair 2026 at Dongdaemun Design Plaza in Jung District, central Seoul, on Nov. 9.

Job seekers use an AI-powered company-matching booth at the Seoul Global Job Fair 2026 at Dongdaemun Design Plaza in Jung District, central Seoul, on Nov. 9. 

job seekers dongdaemun design plaza artificial intelligence 2026 seoul job fair photo multimedia news seoul

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