Lions catch their prey

Samsung Lions players celebrate after clinching their first Korean Series title in 12 years, defeating the KT Wiz in Game 5 at Samsung Lions Park in Daegu on Nov. 8.

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Samsung Lions players celebrate after clinching their first Korean Series title in 12 years, defeating the KT Wiz in Game 5 at Samsung Lions Park in Daegu on Nov. 8.

Samsung Lions players celebrate after clinching their first Korean Series title in 12 years, defeating the KT Wiz in Game 5 at Samsung Lions Park in Daegu on Nov. 8.

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