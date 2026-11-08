Lions catch their prey

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Snow blankets Gangwon mountains
Heavy snow blanketed Mount Balwang in Pyeongchang, turning Gangwon’s highlands into an early winter landscape.
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Koo Ja-wook powers Samsung Lions to title, wins Korean Series MVP through injury
The Lions captain batted .500 in the championship series and helped end Samsung's 12-year title drought despite a lingering hamstring injury.
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Samsung Lions rout KT Wiz to win first Korean Series since 2014
An eight-run fifth inning carried the Lions past the KT Wiz 12-1 in Game 5 in Daegu, completing a 4-1 series win after they dropped the opener.
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Samsung Lions clinch 2026 Korean Series in Game 5 — as it happened
A 12-1 rout against the KT Wiz delivered the club's first title since 2014, rebounding from nearly getting steamrolled in Game 1 to win more convincingly with each game.