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Heroes from Korean Series hit KBO's free agent market
Samsung Lions standouts Koo Ja-wook and Won Tae-in join 20 other players on the Korean league's offseason free-agent list.
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Key players behind Lions' Korean Series title run headline list of potential free agents
Korean Series MVP Koo Ja-wook and title-clinching pitcher Won Tae-in headline 28 KBO players eligible for free agency.
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KBO MVP Koo Ja-wook hires U.S. agent to pursue MLB contract
Samsung Lions star Koo Ja-wook has hired U.S.-based agent Jaron Long as the KBO batting champion and Korean Series MVP aims at an MLB contract this offseason.
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Samsung's Koo wins it all — then apologizes for taking so long
Korean Series MVP Koo Ja-wook thanked Samsung Lions fans in a handwritten letter after helping deliver the club’s first title in 12 years.