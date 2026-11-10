Kicking it for veterans

Veterans of the 1950-53 Korean War and their families watched children perform taekwondo at a welcoming ceremony at Busan's UN Peace Memorial Hall.

PAIK JI-HWAN
PAIK JI-HWAN KOREA REPORTER
Published
Veterans from the 1950-53 Korean War watch children perform taekwondo during a ceremony to welcome them and their families at the UN Peace Memorial Hall in Busan on Nov. 10.

Veterans from the 1950-53 Korean War watch children perform taekwondo during a ceremony to welcome them and their families at the UN Peace Memorial Hall in Busan on Nov. 10.

BY PAIK JI-HWAN [paik.jihwan@joongang.co.kr]

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