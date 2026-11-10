Kicking it for veterans

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Learning self-defense
A police academy offers hands-on self-defense and emergency-response training following concerns over random attacks.
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Pep in the snack step
Various snacks, including Pepero, are displayed at a hypermarket in Seoul on Nov. 10, ahead of Pepero Day on Nov. 11.
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Beauty and the retail beast
Musinsa Beauty unveiled its Seongsu branch, featuring skincare, makeup, wellness products and an in-store pharmacy, to influencers and brand representatives a day before the official opening.
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International Memorial Day for UN Korean War veterans to be held in Busan
A nationwide minute of silence and 21-gun salute will mark the annual Nov. 11 memorial ceremony at Busan's UN Memorial Cemetery.