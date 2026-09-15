Incheon Landing veterans honored

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Put the honey down: Mount Jiri bear sightings rise amid frightening encounters, recidivist beehive theft
Asiatic black bears are increasingly appearing near Mount Jiri trails and roads as they forage for food in autumn.
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Defense chiefs of Seoul, Tokyo share understanding on need for bilateral cooperation
Ahn Gyu-back held a video call with Shinjiro Koizumi as they attempted to build rapport following the Japanese minister’s visit to a controversial war shrine.
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Cows escape onto Nonsan highway, one calf still at large
A mother cow and three calves wandered onto a Nonsan highway, slowing traffic before firefighters recaptured three animals.
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Shouts, tears, accusations and insults: Justice minister nominee's confirmation hearing starts ugly
Kim Seung-won denied favoritism and lobbying allegations as lawmakers clashed over missing documents, disability facility subsidies and leaked records.