Incheon Landing veterans honored

Veterans of the historic operation were welcomed at a 76th anniversary ceremony in Incheon.

PAIK JI-HWAN
PAIK JI-HWAN KOREA REPORTER
Published
Veterans of the Incheon Landing receive a welcome from U.S. Eighth Army Commander Joseph Hilbert and other attendees at the 76th anniversary commemorative ceremony for the operation, held at Sangsang Platform in Incheon on Sept. 15.

Veterans of the Incheon Landing receive a welcome from U.S. Eighth Army Commander Joseph Hilbert and other attendees at the 76th anniversary commemorative ceremony for the operation, held at Sangsang Platform in Incheon on Sept. 15. 

BY PAIK JI-HWAN [paik.jihwan@joongang.co.kr]

multimedia news korea incheon landing photo

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