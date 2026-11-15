Hitting the books

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Blanketed in autumn gold
A car in Seoul is covered in golden ginkgo leaves as rain returns this week ahead of a sharp temperature drop on exam day.
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A royal fall
Residents and tourists enjoy the autumn scenery at Gyeongbok Palace in Jongno District, central Seoul.
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More dough for that cup of joe
The bakery chain will raise prices for 10 coffee and noncoffee beverages by an average of 2.7 percent starting Monday, though Americanos and cafe lattes remain unchanged.
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Across-the-board delays
A U.S. air traffic control communications failure triggered widespread cancellations and delays in the United States that even affected some arrivals at Korea's Incheon International Airport.