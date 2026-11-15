Hitting the books

Used study guides are stacked up at a Seoul cram school four days before Korea's annual college entrance exam.

PAIK JI-HWAN
PAIK JI-HWAN KOREA REPORTER
Published
Used exam preparation books pile up at a cram school in Seongbuk District, central Seoul, on Nov. 15, four days before the College Scholastic Ability Test, Korea's annual college entrance exam.

Used exam preparation books pile up at a cram school in Seongbuk District, central Seoul, on Nov. 15, four days before the College Scholastic Ability Test, Korea's annual college entrance exam.

BY PAIK JI-HWAN [paik.jihwan@joongang.co.kr]

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