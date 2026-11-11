HD Construction Equipment funds Ethiopia memorial for Korean War fallen

A new Wall of Remembrance in Addis Ababa bears the names of 122 Ethiopian soldiers killed in the 1950-53 Korean War.

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HD Construction Equipment and the Ministry of Patriots and Veterans Affairs unveiled the “Wall of Remembrance” at Holy Trinity Cathedral in Addis Ababa on Nov. 11, which is also the International Day of Commemoration for UN Korean War Veterans, bearing the names of 122 Ethiopian soldiers killed in the 1950-53 Korean War.

HD Construction Equipment and the Ministry of Patriots and Veterans Affairs unveiled the “Wall of Remembrance” at Holy Trinity Cathedral in Addis Ababa on Nov. 11, which is also the International Day of Commemoration for United Nations Korean War Veterans, bearing the names of 122 Ethiopian soldiers killed in the 1950-53 Korean War. HD Construction Equipment bore the full cost of the memorial, which was completed in about five months after the soldiers’ remains were reburied in a new above-ground cemetery at the cathedral in April.

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