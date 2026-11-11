HD Construction Equipment funds Ethiopia memorial for Korean War fallen

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NC rebounds to profit as global sales surge
The Korean game developer returned to an operating profit in the third quarter, driven by Lineage Classic, Aion 2 and growing overseas revenue.
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Emart profit plummets in third quarter
Emart’s third quarter net profit plunged 99.8 percent as losses at Starbucks Coffee Korea and SSG.com weighed heavily on earnings.
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Cosmax profit leaps 318% in third quarter
The Korean cosmetics maker reported third-quarter net profit of 44.5 billion won ($33.4 million), beating market expectations as revenue climbed 49.5 percent.
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K-fashion brands need more than buzz to last, say experts
Industry sources said local fashion brands must build distinct identities to sustain global momentum, as well as improve their inventory and distribution strategies.