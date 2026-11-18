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G-Star 2026 to kick off without Nexon, NC and Netmarble
This year's G-Star, Korea's largest game exhibition, is set to welcome 1,237 companies, but three of the country's biggest game publishers — NC, Netmarble and Nexon — are absent from all four days of the show.
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G-Star 2026 puts AI storytelling center stage
Korea’s largest gaming expo will broaden its focus with AI, narrative and entertainment events in Busan this November.
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NCsoft's game lineup at G-Star 2025 highlights company's goal to go global
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G-Star 2025 to feature creative powerhouses of Japanese role-playing games