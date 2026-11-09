Cutting the cost of kimjang

Seoul is spending a record 64 billion won ($47.4 million) to cut prices for kimchi-making ingredients through Dec. 6.

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Cabbages are piled up at a traditional market in Dongdaemun District, eastern Seoul, on Nov. 9. The government is allocating a record 64 billion won ($47.4 million) to subsidize discounts on kimchi-making ingredients to stabilize prices during the kimjang (kimchi making) season. From Nov. 9 through Dec. 6, the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs and the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries are supporting discounts of up to 40 percent on agricultural products such as cabbage, radishes, chili peppers and garlic, and up to 50 percent on sea salt, salted shrimp, anchovy fish sauce and oysters.

Cabbages are piled up at a traditional market in Dongdaemun District, eastern Seoul, on Nov. 9.

The government is allocating a record 64 billion won ($47.4 million) to subsidize discounts on kimchi-making ingredients to stabilize prices during the kimjang (kimchi making). From Nov. 9 through Dec. 6, the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs and the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries are supporting discounts of up to 40 percent on agricultural products such as cabbage, radishes, chili peppers and garlic, and up to 50 percent on sea salt, salted shrimp, anchovy fish sauce and oysters

photo cabbage food price subsidies kimchi ingredients kimjang season multimedia news ministry of agriculture food and rural affairs

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