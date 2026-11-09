Cutting the cost of kimjang

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Raising the roof
The oldest surviving main gate among Korea’s royal palaces will undergo its first major restoration in 29 years, with work expected through October 2028.
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Looking for work smarter, not harder
Job seekers use an AI-powered company-matching booth at the Seoul Global Job Fair 2026 at Dongdaemun Design Plaza.
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ITZY's Chaeryeong begins new chapter with solo debut 'Lovesick' — in pictures
The singer poses for photographers and discusses her first solo EP during a press conference in eastern Seoul.
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Snow blankets Gangwon mountains
Heavy snow blanketed Mount Balwang in Pyeongchang, turning Gangwon’s highlands into an early winter landscape.