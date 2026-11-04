Cheap cabbages in time for kimjang

Wholesale prices for top-grade napa cabbage dropped to 4,792 won per 10 kilograms ($0.16 per pound), as farmers in Haenam prepare for harvest.

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A farmer bends over to inspect cabbages in a dense field dusted with frost.
A farmer checks napa cabbages ahead of harvest and kimjang (kimchi-making) season at a field in Haenam County, Jeonnam Gwangju, on Wednesday afternoon. The average wholesale price of a 10-kilogram (22.05-pound) bag of top-grade napa cabbage was 4,792 won ($3.58) on Wednesday, down 45.6 percent from 8,808 won on the same day last year.

A farmer checks napa cabbages ahead of harvest and kimjang (kimchi-making) season at a field in Haenam County, Jeonnam Gwangju, on Nov. 4. The average wholesale price of a 10-kilogram (22.05-pound) bag of top-grade napa cabbage was 4,792 won ($3.58) on Nov. 4, down 45.6 percent from 8,808 won on the same day last year.

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