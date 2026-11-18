Read more
-
The dark side of Korea's education obsession, as told by seven K-dramas and films
Nov. 19 is D-day for Korea's College Scholastic Aptitude Test (CSAT). From test pressure to private academies, these films and series explore the dark costs of Korea’s fierce competition for academic success.
-
Driving first responders up the wall
A Gwangju drill prepared rescue crews for unstable vehicles and trapped occupants after serious traffic accidents.
-
People Power Protest
Main opposition People Power Party lawmakers march toward the Government Complex Seoul in central Seoul on Nov. 17.
-
AI cheating threatens exam integrity (KOR)
Education Minister Choi Kyo-jin acknowledged that authorities cannot guarantee detection of AI-assisted cheating days before the college entrance exam.