Beauty and the retail beast

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Kicking it for veterans
Veterans of the 1950-53 Korean War and their families watched children perform taekwondo at a welcoming ceremony at Busan's UN Peace Memorial Hall.
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Pep in the snack step
Various snacks, including Pepero, are displayed at a hypermarket in Seoul on Nov. 10, ahead of Pepero Day on Nov. 11.
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Namdaemun Market to host nighttime food festival with celebrity chef dishes, traditional tavern
Seoul’s weeklong moonlight gourmet festival will bring exclusive chef dishes, food tours and a Joseon-era tavern to Namdaemun Market starting Saturday.
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Running riot: Korea's marathon trend shows no signs of slowing down
Runners are lacing up their shoes and taking to the streets nationwide, but the trend’s popularity is causing traffic problems.