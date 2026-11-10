Beauty and the retail beast

Musinsa Beauty unveiled its Seongsu branch, featuring skincare, makeup, wellness products and an in-store pharmacy, to influencers and brand representatives a day before the official opening.

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Exterior of Musinsa Beauty Seongsu with a glass façade, promotional signs and the Musinsa logo in Seoul.
Influencers and brand representatives who were invited to Musinsa Beauty’s Seongsu branch walk in and out of the store on the afternoon of Nov. 10, a day before its official opening, in Seongdong District, eastern Seoul.

Influencers and brand representatives who were invited to Musinsa Beauty’s Seongsu branch walk in and out of the store on the afternoon of Nov. 10, a day before its official opening, in Seongdong District, eastern Seoul. The first floor is dedicated primarily to skincare, makeup and fragrances, while the second houses body and hair care products, men’s and wellness sections and a pharmacy spanning about 30 pyeong (1,067.5 square feet).

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