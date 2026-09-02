Asia’s long-awaited Chipotle

Customers wait in a long, winded line as Chipotle opened its first Asian location in Seoul's Gangnam area on Wednesday.

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Customers line up to enter Chipotle's Gangnam branch in Seocho District, southern Seoul, on Sept. 2, the restaurant's first day open to the public.

Customers wait in a long, winding line enter Chipotle's Gangnam branch in Seocho District, southern Seoul, on Sept. 2, the restaurant's first day open to the public. The location marks Chipotle Mexican Grill's debut in Asia. The chain operates more than 4,200 restaurants across eight countries.

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