Asia’s long-awaited Chipotle

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Two Korean workers kidnapped by gang in Haiti freed
The Foreign Ministry said both employees abducted in Port-au-Prince are in good health after the second was released Tuesday.
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Senior diplomat, new U.S. envoy pledge closer coordination on peninsula issues
Vice Foreign Minister Jeong Yeon-doo and Ambassador Michelle Steel agreed to maintain close communication on security, economic and North Korean nuclear concerns.
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Lee says Trump’s gestures revive hope for Korean peace regime, vows to help resume talks
Speaking to the Peaceful Unification Advisory Council, President Lee said U.S. President Donald Trump’s outreach to Pyongyang could reopen dialogue and support a lasting peace regime.
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Ex-police investigation office chief indicted for allegedly interfering in Gwangju murder case probe
Park Sang-ju faces an abuse of power charge for ordering the separation of Jang Yun-gi’s stalking and rape case and his murder case.