An autumnal stream of colors

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Rubbish return
Some 346 street stalls now accept visitors’ empty cups and food packaging under the "Clean Myeongdong Campaign."
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Are we all blue-collar workers?
An opinion writer argues that Korea must rethink uniform labor rules as AI reshapes work, creativity and economic competitiveness.
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The Korea-EU free trade agreement: Fifteen years on
Fifteen years after their landmark free trade agreement, the European Union and Korea are expanding cooperation on technology, supply chains and the green transition.
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Opposition opprobrium
People Power Party lawmakers rally at the National Assembly against a Democratic Party push to fast-track a special counsel bill over alleged fabricated indictments.