An autumnal stream of colors

Brilliant fall foliage surrounds Gwanbangjerim Forest in Damyang County on Nov. 5.

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Autumn foliage colors the riverbanks in Gwanbangjerim Forest in Damyang County, Jeonnam-Gwangju, on the afternoon of Nov. 5.

Autumn foliage colors the riverbanks in Gwanbangjerim Forest in Damyang County, Jeonnam-Gwangju, on the afternoon of Nov. 5.

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