A royal fall

Residents and tourists enjoy the autumn scenery at Gyeongbok Palace in Jongno District, central Seoul.

PAIK JI-HWAN
PAIK JI-HWAN KOREA REPORTER
Published
Residents and tourists enjoy the autumn scenery at Gyeongbok Palace in Jongno District, central Seoul, on Nov. 15.

Residents and tourists enjoy the autumn scenery at Gyeongbok Palace in Jongno District, central Seoul, on Nov. 15.

BY PAIK JI-HWAN [paik.jihwan@joongang.co.kr]

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