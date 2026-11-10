Online users are finding peace in a virtual space where avatars can pray, play wooden blocks and spin prayer beads.

What if you could visit a Buddhist temple without even leaving your bed?

This is a virtual version of Sansa, a Korean Buddhist temple.

It's gone viral in Korea.





Step inside, and you'll find a giant Buddha statue surrounded by a peaceful forest.

Everyone is a little monk avatar.

People come here to put their hands together in prayer, sit together, and take part in Buddhist rituals.

You can play the wooden fish, spin prayer beads, listen to Buddhist chants, and even bow with just a click.





The whole thing was built by a 26-year-old Korean job seeker using AI.

In just a few days, over a million people visited.





No talking. No chat. No run.

Just peace.





And now, similar virtual spaces are popping up online.

You can find Catholic churches, saunas, and even campfires.





Maybe the internet is where people go to escape from other parts of the internet.

Would you visit?