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Korea, U.S. conduct aerial resupply exercise aimed at boosting airborne logistics
The exercise, led by the Combined Forces Command, is designed to maintain rapid sustainment capabilities using air transport assets.
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International Memorial Day for UN Korean War veterans to be held in Busan
A nationwide minute of silence and 21-gun salute will mark the annual Nov. 11 memorial ceremony at Busan's UN Memorial Cemetery.
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Members of North Korean fishing crew found adrift in waters off Ulleung Island express desire to defect
Most of the crew reportedly want to return to the North, with Seoul to respect all wishes after an investigation into the incident is closed.
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North Korean leader emphasizes importance of agriculture at sector union congress
Kim Jong-un also pledged to work toward a “highly civilized and prosperous” society as he urged the union to lead rural development.