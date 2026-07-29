Your Guam trip is missing half of the island. Here's how to fix that.

People float in the waters of one of the Pagat Caves in Guam. GUAM PRESS TOUR

To address declining visitor numbers, the Guam Visitors Bureau is encouraging travelers to look beyond the island's coastline and learn about Chamorro culture and history through nature.

GUAM — In Guam, days typically unfold by the beach.

Visitors swim in hotel infinity pools overlooking the Pacific Ocean, snorkel in the sea’s turquoise waters or canoe along the island’s white sand beaches.

Guam’s seaside charms, combined with its convenient location just four hours from Korea by plane, have long made it one of Korea’s favorite tropical getaways.

In recent years, however, the island’s tourism industry has faced mounting challenges.

Higher travel costs and growing competition from other destinations have taken a toll on Guam’s visitor numbers. Korean arrivals fell from 753,357 in 2019 to 374,673 in 2024 — or by nearly half — and total visitor arrivals dropped from about 1.63 million to 739,146 over the same period.

Tumon Beach WOO JI-WON

To address the issue, the Guam Visitors Bureau is encouraging travelers to look beyond the coastline, highlighting Chamorro cultural experiences, wellness activities and sporting events.

Locals, however, have always known that there is more to Guam than its beaches.

“There is so much more to Guam than Tumon Beach,” said Isaac Cruz, who has spent much of his life welcoming visitors while working at hotels and tourist attractions.

“I want to encourage people to rent a car and get out of the tourist areas. If you like hiking, head south and explore the mountains. Experience cultural shows. Go out and see the rest of the island.”

Following his advice meant hiking for hours to reach a hidden cave pool, drifting along a jungle river to learn Chamorro history and watching dancers perform a traditional island routine against the backdrop of a Pacific sunset — experiences that showed Guam in a whole new light.





A hidden oasis beneath a jungle

Swimming is almost always a part of any trip to Guam. Visitors often find themselves in the water several times a day, sometimes at a different beach each time.

But one of the island’s most unforgettable bodies of water lies nowhere near the coast. Hidden deep in Guam’s jungle, the pool rewards only those willing to literally go the extra mile.

Hikers make their way along the trail to Pagat Caves. GUAM PRESS TOUR

At the end of about a 30-minute drive from downtown Guam, the car pulls onto the shoulder of an empty road. There is no parking lot, visitor center or ticket booth in sight. Only a small signpost marks the trail to Pagat Caves, home to two water-filled underground caverns.

The first 20 minutes of the trek feel deceptively easy, despite there being no staircases or handrails, let alone maintained walkways. Instead, a narrow dirt trail, surrounded by wild mimosa, lantana and passion flowers, winds through dense trees. Along the way, what might have otherwise gone unnoticed becomes a fascinating discovery as the guide pauses to teach the group about various plants.

Then the trail changes completely. Steep slopes require hikers to scramble on all fours and grip exposed tree roots and jagged rocks to balance.

Hikers enjoy an ocean view from the edge of a cliff after an hour-long hike. GUAM PRESS TOUR

After nearly an hour of climbing, the forest opens to dramatic sea cliffs, and the Pacific stretches endlessly, uninterrupted.

A ray of sunshine streams through a cave's narrow entrance in Guam. GUAM PRESS TOUR

After a short break to admire the view, the journey to find the treasured caves continues.

Following another 20 minutes of walking, the group reaches a narrow opening hidden behind thick bushes. Without a guide, most people would walk straight past it.

Finally, shirts hiding swimwear come off, and wrist-mounted lanterns are switched on.

Descending into the cave — the temperature dropping almost instantly — the narrow passage slowly opens into an emerald pool. Go farther in, and a bigger one awaits.

Some dive straight into the water. Others float in silence, letting the cool water wash away nearly two hours’ worth of accumulated sweat from the exercise and tropical humidity.

People float in the waters of one of the Pagat Caves in Guam. GUAM PRESS TOUR

Before leaving, the guide instructs people to switch off every light, plunging the cave into complete darkness again. The only noise comes from the water dripping into the still pool below, and the sound creates a sense of calm and healing.

The return hike feels noticeably easier after the refreshing swim. The round trip covers about four kilometers (2.5 miles) and takes roughly five hours.





Drifting through Chamorro history

One of the best places to experience Guam’s history is through the Valley of the Latte program at the Talofofo River, one of the island’s longest waterways. The river offers a glimpse into the heritage of the Chamorro, Guam’s Indigenous people whose traditions, language and customs remain woven into the island’s identity today.

The experience begins at a modest wooden dock among dense tropical vegetation.

People board a boat at a dock in Guam. WOO JI-WON

A riverboat carrying about 40 passengers soon glides into view. Waiting on board is Ben, the guide, instantly recognizable by his ponytail, bare feet and amiable, easygoing smile.

As the engine settles into a gentle hum, the boat drifts slowly upstream beneath towering coconut palms. Bright yellow hibiscus flowers bloom along the shoreline, and catfish dart beneath the water’s surface.

That day, the river appeared calm, but it has changed dramatically in recent years, according to Ben. When Super Typhoon Mawar struck Guam in 2023, torrential rains caused the Talofofo River to overflow its banks. The powerful floodwaters widened the channel and reshaped the landscape.

People enjoy the view along the Talofofo River in Guam. WOO JI-WON

Throughout the journey, Ben folds fresh coconut leaves into shapes resembling roses and fish, then hands the crafts to children and passengers, all the while cracking jokes and outlining the river’s history and connection to the Indigenous people.

Eventually, the boat reaches the furthest navigable point and turns back toward Valley of the Latte Adventure Park, where a woman welcomes visitors with a traditional Chamorro song.

Archaeologists believe around 600 to 800 Chamorro people once lived along the valley.

Scattered throughout the grounds are ancient latte stones, the signature two-part stone pillars that supported traditional Chamorro homes by raising them above the ground to help protect against snakes, insects and flooding.

The guide continues to share stories of Chamorro history as the group walks through a botanical garden that houses breadfruit trees, wild hibiscus and fragrant ginger flowers.

Traditional Chamorro homes supported by stone pillars in Guam WOO JI-WON

Ben, a tour guide in Guam, demonstrates how to make coconut milk. WOO JI-WON

A short walk leads to one of the day’s highlights: demonstrations of how Chamorro people traditionally extracted coconut water and coconut milk and started fires without modern tools.

Lunch follows, with a meal of freshly grilled chicken and red rice colored with achiote seeds. After a morning spent drifting along the river and learning about Chamorro culture, the smoky and savory meal feels especially satisfying.

Before reboarding the boat, visitors can wander the grounds and encounter wild pigs, goats or even a friendly water buffalo, which they can climb aboard for a photo.

Now, it’s time to explore the side of Guam that locals enjoy. Head south.

One favorite is Inarajan Natural Pool, where centuries of volcanic rock have formed a series of natural swimming pools overlooking the Pacific Ocean. Shallow pools allow people of all ages to cool off safely, while deeper ones attract more experienced swimmers.

Looking out toward the endless blue sea, it almost feels as though nature carved a private infinity pool into the coastline.

Farther south is Merizo Pier, where local families gather to swim, fish and escape the afternoon heat.

Inarajan Natural Pool WOO JI-WON

Merizo Pier GUAM PRESS TOUR

A view from Fort Soledad WOO JI-WON













Just a few minutes away by car, Fort Soledad offers one of Guam’s famous viewpoints, overlooking Umatac Bay and the Pacific beyond. Centuries ago, the bay served as the island’s gateway to the world by welcoming Spanish galleons traveling between Mexico and the Philippines.





As the sun sets

Despite Guam’s growing range of tourist experiences, its beaches remain at the heart of the island’s allure. One of the best ways to enjoy the sea is aboard a catamaran cruising along the western coast for a sunset dinner cruise.

Passengers watch the Pacific slowly shift from blue to gold as the sun sinks on the horizon. As some crew members weave coconut leaves into bracelets and hats to entertain visitors, others grill barbecue over an open flame.

A plate of food on a cruise WOO JI-WON

Once the catamaran comes to a stop in the middle of the Pacific, dinner is served. Grilled beef, spaghetti and fried rice may seem like simple fare, but combined with a sunset ocean view, the meal feels anything but ordinary.

Even an unexpected rain shower fails to dampen the atmosphere.

Passengers from around the world crowd beneath the covered deck, laughing, singing and dancing together as the boat makes its way back to shore. By the time the catamaran reaches the harbor, strangers have become temporary friends.

Dancers perform a traditional Chamorro dance in Guam. WOO JI-WON

Another memorable way to spend the evening is at the Taotao Tasi Beach Dinner Show.

The last rays of sunlight paint the sky in shades of orange and pink and create a view that no light-emitting diode, or LED, screen could recreate.

The performance begins with a drumbeat. Performers dressed in vibrant traditional attire then burst onto the stage, bringing Guam’s culture to life through their graceful dances. As the sky gradually darkens to a deep blue, the night’s highlight begins: the performers’ stunning fire-dancing skills.

From morning to night, Guam offers a full day of activities.

These are some of the experiences that the Guam Visitors Bureau is highlighting to bring tourists back.

“Guam has been blessed with beautiful seas and blue skies,” said Park Ji-hoon, the Korea country manager of the Guam Visitors Bureau, during a networking event for Korean journalists and tourism partners in Guam.

“But we believe that’s no longer enough. Rather than offering visitors only a place to relax, we’re creating new themes, programs and activities that allow them to experience a different side of Guam.”

Park Ji-hoon, the head of the Guam Visitors Bureau's Korea office, speaks during a networking event in Guam on July 15. WOO JI-WON













To that end, the island has expanded its lineup of sporting and wellness events, including Ko’ko’ Road Race & Kids Fun Run; Ina Well Fest, Guam’s annual wellness festival; and cultural events such as the Guam Micronesia Island Fair.

The Guam Visitors Bureau’s Korea office is planning more sports and wellness initiatives. It has also partnered with Jeju Olle to create the Guam Olle Trail and establish a sustainable trekking course.

To strengthen its partnerships with the Korean travel industry, the bureau will also host a road show, which will visit Busan and Seoul in October.

Guam is determined to win back visitors, hoping those who once came for its turquoise beaches will return for its culture, adventure and new experiences.





BY WOO JI-WON [woo.jiwon@joongang.co.kr]